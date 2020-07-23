The hackers who took over prominent accounts on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last week were able to access direct messages.

"We believe that for up to 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, the attackers accessed the DM inbox, including 1 elected official in the Netherlands," the company said in its latest update.

While many of the high-profile hacked accounts tweeted a scam asking for bitcoin, an analysis of transactions showed that the scheme only collected $121,000. Direct messages, however, could be used or publicized by hackers at a later point in the future.

The cyber attack will likely be discussed this morning as Twitter reports earnings. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.01 (-120.0% Y/Y), while the consensus revenue forecast is $708.05M (-15.8% Y/Y).

"The hack could indirectly lead to positive events from a shareholder perspective, like the removal of part-time CEO Jack Dorsey," writes Bram de Haas in an SA article, The Twitter Hack Isn't Just Bad.