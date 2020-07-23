BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has priced its upsized public offering of 5.5M (from 5M) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one of its ordinary shares, at $93.00/ADS, for gross proceeds of $511.5M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 825,000 ADSs.

Closing date is July 27.

Also, the company has declared the terms of a rights offering to subscribe for up to 7,505,596 ordinary shares, including shares represented by ADSs. Each ADS/ordinary shareholder will receive one ADS/share right as on July 24 and 29, respectively.

31 ADS rights/shares will entitle a holder to subscribe for and purchase one new ADS/share, at $93.00/ADS and €80.32/share, respectively.

The ADS rights exercise period is from July 28 through August 14.

On July 21, the company announced sale of 6.7M ADSs, in which Pfizer showed interest to purchase up to $200M of new stock.