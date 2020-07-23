There was big news from India overnight as Amazon Pay (NASDAQ:AMZN) partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motorcycle insurance.

It's the e-commerce giant's first market for the service, where it will compete with local rivals including digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

Amazon is moving fast to become a full-fledged financial services platform, with Amazon Pay supporting a range of payments services, including the popular UPI, and debit and credit cards.

Meanwhile, India's Flipkart (FPKT) announced it would acquire parent Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) local cash-and-carry business, attempting to strengthens its wholesale offering to compete better with Amazon.