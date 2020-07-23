Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) scooped up 34M shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) over the last few days at an average price of about $24, upping its stake in the banking giant by to 11.4%.

Big discount? The House of Buffett made the move with BAC shares down nearly 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock is up 1.6% premarket on the news.

The Oracle has been criticized in recent weeks for failing to deploy Berkshire Hathaway's enormous cash hoard, which climbed to $137B in Q1. Berkshire did put some of that to work with the $9.7B all-cash Dominion Energy deal earlier this month. This latest $800M, though, is more or less a rounding error.

"Bank of America trades at 83% of book value and around 9 times a conservative estimate of normalized earnings in a low-rate world," writes Tim Travis in an SA article, Bank Of America's Strong Credit Profile And Earnings Profile Make For A Compelling Buy.