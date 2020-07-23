Warren Buffett scooped up 34M shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) over the last few days - at an average price of about $24 - taking his stake in the banking giant to over 11% (from about 7.4%).

Big discount? Buffett made the move with BAC shares down nearly 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock is up 1.6% premarket on the news.

The Oracle has been criticized in recent weeks over failing to deploy Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) enormous cash hoard, which climbed to $137B in Q1.

"Bank of America trades at 83% of book value and around 9 times a conservative estimate of normalized earnings in a low-rate world," writes Tim Travis in an SA article, Bank Of America's Strong Credit Profile And Earnings Profile Make For A Compelling Buy.