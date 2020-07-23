Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has priced upsized $110M (from $100M) of 3.50% convertible unsecured senior notes due August 1, 2025 in a private offering.
Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $15M of notes. Closing date is July 27, 2020.
Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2021.
Limelight estimates net proceeds of ~$106.3M and intends to use ~$14.4M to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Shares down 3.7% premarket