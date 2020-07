BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) discloses that its Chairman and CEO, Laurence Fink, sold 41,706 common shares on July 21 for $24.2M.

Mr. Fink now owns 785,261 common shares.

Larry Fink has been optimistic about economic recovery and the long term prospects for US stocks. At the end of March, he predicted a steady economic recovery. However, in early May, he highlighted the risk of a major wave of corporate bankruptcies, and predicted that the corporate tax rate will rise from 21% to 30% next year.