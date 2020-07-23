The coronavirus pandemic didn't seriously dampen consumer appetite for Unilever (UL, UN) products as the company reported underlying sales that fell 0.3% in Q2 (analysts had forecast a 3.9% drop).

Shares are up 7.5% premarket on the news, despite the first decline in quarterly sales since the third quarter of 2004, according to Jefferies.

Unilever also announced plans to keep its tea business in India and Indonesia, as well as stakes in ready-to-drink beverages, even as it tries to sell the rest of the unit. The assets being sold have annual revenues of €2B.

The company has additionally been looking for purchases over the past six months and is in the process of abandoning its dual-headed legal structure.

"A transformation of the business is needed as the company has not been performing up to many shareholders' expectations," writes Vladimir Dimitrov in an SA article, The Opportunity Behind Unilever's Transformation.