Life may soon get more difficult for the Swiss National Bank, which will probably be deemed as a currency manipulator by the U.S., according to UBS economist Alessandro Bee.

The nation now meets all three criteria for the label due to a high trade and current account surplus, as well as large-scale interventions.

"Much depends on the diplomatic skills of the Swiss authorities and the goodwill of the U.S.," Bee added. "Even if a conflict with the U.S. can be avoided, meeting all three formal criteria is likely to lead to increased uncertainty about the SNB's future monetary policy and is likely to increase volatility" in the exchange rate.

ETFs: FXF, EWL, SWZ, FSZ, HEWL, DCHF, OTC:FLSW, UCHF