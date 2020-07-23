G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) +3.5% PM, after the company announces an exclusive license agreement with EQRx, for the development and commercialization of G1's lerociclib in the U.S., Europe, Japan and all other global markets.

G1 will receive an upfront of $20M and will be eligible to milestone payments of up to $290M plus sales-based tiered royalties.

Last month, the company licensed development and commercialization rights in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan) to Genor Biopharma.

Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor under development in combination with other targeted therapies in certain types of breast and lung cancer.