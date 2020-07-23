Futures extend gains before next round of earnings

Traders are barely digesting the high-profile Q2 results of Tesla (fourth straight quarter of profitability) and Microsoft (decelerating cloud sales growth) before the next round of earnings make headlines.

Dow and S&P 500 futures are ahead by 0.4% , while the Nasdaq advances 0.8% , ahead of figures from Twitter, AT&T and Intel, as well as American and Southwest Airlines.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have "reached a fundamental agreement" with White House negotiators Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows on how to move forward with the next coronavirus relief bill.

Weekly jobless claims are also on the radar. Another 1.3M American workers are expected to have filed for first-time benefits during the week ended July 18, bringing that total to 52.58M since coronavirus lockdowns began in mid-March.