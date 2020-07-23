Futures holding onto modest gains amid solid earnings

S&P futures, +0.3 %, are indicating a higher open in the absence of any nasty surprises from this morning's major earnings reports.

Twitter is gaining premarket on user growth, while AT&T is edging higher after a profit beat. American Airlines and Southwest are also climbing following beats on the top and bottom lines.

Traders are still digesting the high-profile Q2 results of Tesla (fourth-straight quarter of profitability) and Microsoft (decelerating cloud sales growth) before the next round of earnings make headlines.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have "reached a fundamental agreement" with White House negotiators Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows on how to move forward with the next coronavirus relief bill.

Weekly jobless claims are also on the radar. Another 1.3M American workers are expected to have filed for first-time benefits during the week ended July 18, bringing that total to 52.58M since coronavirus lockdowns began in mid-March.