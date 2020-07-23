Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reports revenue declined 18.5% on an organic basis in Q2, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced government-mandated shutdowns around the globe.

The Americas segment revenues decreased 18.5%, driven by economic pressure related to COVID-19.

The EMEIA segment revenues fell 21.9% and the Asia-Pacific segment revenues dropped 22.1%, due to COVID-19 impact.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 260 bps to 18.9%, driven primarily by COVID-19-related volume impacts in all regions.

FY2020 Guidance: Total revenue: -9% to -10% vs. -7.4% consensus; Organic revenue: -8% to -9%; Diluted EPS: $2.70-$2.95; Adjusted EPS: $4.15-$4.30 vs. $4.13 consensus; Tax rate: ~13.5%-14.5%; Average diluted share count: ~93M shares; Cash flow: ~$350M-$370M.

All regions are now projected to experience organic revenue declines in FY2020, with Americas down 7.5-8.5%, EMEA down 9-10 % and Asia-Pacific down 10.5-12.5%.

The company shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year.

Previously: Allegion EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 23)