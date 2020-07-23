West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST) reports organic sales growth of 14.3% and adjusted EPS growth of 40% in Q2.

Proprietary Products net sales grew 10.9% to $399.5M and Contract-Manufactured Products net sales up 16.8% to $127.8M.

Gross margin rate improved 300 bps to 37% and Adjusted operating margin rate up 270 bps to 20.1%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales of $2.035B-$2.055B vs. prior range of $1.95B-$1.97B and consensus of $1.97B; Organic sales of ~+12% vs. prior guidance of 8%; adjusted EPS of $4.15-$4.25 vs. prior outlook of $3.52-$3.62 and consensus of $3.66.

West Pharmaceutical shares have increased 70% since the beginning of the year.

Previously: West Pharmaceutical EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue (July 23)