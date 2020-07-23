Midatech (NASDAQ:MTP) has terminated the formal sale process initiated on April 20. The sale procedure granted dispensations from Rule 2 of the Takeover Code such that any interested parties were not required to be publicly identified.

The wider strategic review continues and the Company is considering all potential options for extracting value from its technologies.

Also, MTP received a letter from Secura Bio purporting to terminate the Company's licence to panobinostat, the active ingredient in MTX110. The reason for termination is unfounded. The Company is considering various avenues for a resolution.

Following this announcement, Midatech is no longer considered to be in an "offer period" as defined in the Code.

Shares are down 4 % premarket.

