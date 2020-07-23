Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) said it expects to further reduce both operating expenditure and capital expenditure after posting Q2 adjusted loss of €258M driven by weak upstream prices and reduced sales.

Plans to cut operating costs by €450M in 2020, €100M more than its previous estimate in March, resulting in cost cuts of €250M in the quarter. It also expects to reduce capital expenditure by the end of 2020 by a further €100M, for a total cut of €1.1B.

Upstream division reported a loss of €141M, a swing from profit of €323M, due to weaker prices and lower volumes.

Average sales price for crude was $25.50/b (-59% Y/Y), while its average gas sales price of $1.90 per 1000 scf was down 39%.

Upstream production fell 8% to 640,000 boe/d in Q2 2020 - its lowest quarterly total since the 2015 purchase of Talisman.

In the downstream segment, throughput fell 22% to 8.3M mt with a 14% decline in refining margin to $3/b.

Additionally, Repsol has announced a joint venture with Grupo Ibereolica Renovables to run a portfolio of wind and solar generation sites in Chile totaling 2.6 GW.

Initial investment planned by Repsol is ~$192M.