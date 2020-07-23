Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act to address campground modernization and deferred maintenance on public lands.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 310 to 107.

Items funded by the bill infrastructure within the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal agencies. The bill will also fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and provide $900M per year in investment in the public lands, parks, and trails.

Some of the companies that signed a letter in support of the legislation include Airstream (NYSE:THO), Bass Pro Shops, Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Cabela's, REI, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Kampgrounds of America, Polaris (NYSE:PII), Pure Fishing, The North Face, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Winnebago (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts expect the RV sector to have a strong summer due to the impact of the pandemic.