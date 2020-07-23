Hershey reports profitable sales growth in North America despite pandemic

  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports organic constant currency net sales decreased 3.5% in Q2. Volume was a 7-point headwind, driven by COVID-19 pressures.
  • The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures on net sales was a 0.8-point benefit, while foreign currency exchange was a 0.7-point headwind.
  • Segment sales: North America: $1.58B (+1%); International & other: $123.5M (-38%).
  • Adjusted gross margin rate -10 bps to 46.4%, as price realization gains were more than offset by incremental COVID-19 manufacturing costs and unfavorable mix.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate up 170 bps to 22.6.
  • The company expects accelerated sales growth, and expects pricing and cost management to drive margin expansion in the 2H20. Tax rate is estimated to be 16%-17% for the year.
  • Hershey shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year.
