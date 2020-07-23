Graco (NYSE:GGG) reported Q2 net sales decline of 14.3% Y/Y to $366.9M, with a sales decrease of 10% in the Americas, 30% in EMEA and 7% in Asia-Pacific.

Sales by Segments: Industrial $133.3M (-29% Y/Y); Process $77.8M (-9% Y/Y); and Contractor $155.8M (+1% Y/Y).

Q2 gross profit margin declined by 324 bps to 49.7%; and operating margin fell to 12.2% vs. 26.2% last year Q2.

Adj. operating margin declined by 450 bps to 21.8%.

The company says changes in the product and channel mix, lower factory volume and changes in currency translation rates drove decreases in gross margin rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $142.55M, compared to $163.82M a year ago.

The company entered into negotiations to sell its U.K.-based valve business (“Alco”), which contributed $7M of sales YTD; recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $35M.

