Thinly traded nano cap Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) jumps 78% premarket on robust volume on the heels of two primary market research studies of clinicians in the U.S., Europe and Japan who prescribe medicines for osteoporosis.

Findings showed a strong preference for oral parathyroid (PTH) products. As many as 58% regarded oral PTH as the preferred treatment for the bone loss condition, and as many as 89% were "likely to prescribe" oral PTH treatment.

The company is developing an oral PTH, Phase 2-stage EB613.

Two months ago, it announced underwhelming data from a mid-stage study in osteoporosis patients. Two lower doses failed to beat placebo, while the highest dose did separate from control at months 1, 2 and 3, but the effects diminished over time. The separation was statistically significant at month 1, but not at the next two time points. Six-month data should be available this quarter. A Phase 3 trial is on tap for late 2021.