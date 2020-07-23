American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it reduced its cash burn to $30M a day in June after it was as high as $100M in April. Overall, cash burn was $55M a day for the quarter vs. the original forecast for $70M. The company says the improvement was driven by higher-than-forecast revenue and larger savings resulting from the cost-reduction initiatives

As expected, the quarterly metrics looked pretty bad during the quarter, with passenger revenue per available seat mile plunging to $0.0648 vs. $0.1522 a year ago and load factor coming at 42.3%.

American ended the quarter with $10.2B of available liquidity and also signed a term sheet with the Treasury Department for a $4.75B secured loan, which is expected to close in Q3.

Shares of American are up 1.76% premarket to $11.56 vs. the 52-week range of $8.25-$34.82.

