A moderate recovery in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) ad demand drove the Q2 misses on the top and bottom line. Ad revenue fell 22% Y/Y in constant currency to $562M, below the $582.4M consensus.

The ad recovery stretched through the quarter, with the exception of late-May to mid-June when many brands pulled back on spending due to the U.S. civil unrest.

Total ad engagements were up 3% Y/Y and cost per engagement dropped 25%.

Twitter reported average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) of 186M, up 34% on the year and above the 173.8M consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA was $132.8M compared to the $109.4M consensus.

Costs and expenses were up 5% Y/Y to $807M, resulting in an -18% operating margin.

For Q3, Twitter plans to increase capex in absolute dollars from the $162M in Q2.

