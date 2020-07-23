Southwest Airline (NYSE:LUV) trades slightly higher after beating estimates for a quarter that saw an 83% drop in revenue due to the collapse in travel.

The company says it doesn't currently plan to pursue furloughs, layoffs, or pay/benefits cuts through the end of the year. It is noted that about 27% of Southwest's workforce volunteered for extended emergency time off or took separation packages.

The carrier does plan to aggressively adjust flights in match the drop in demand. For July, operating revenue is estimated to be down 70% to 75% on a 30% decrease in capacity. August operating revenue is forecast to be down 70% to 80% on a 20% decrease in capacity.

"We were encouraged by improvements in May and June leisure passenger traffic trends, compared with March and April; however, the improving trends in revenue and bookings have recently stalled in July with the rise in COVID-19 cases. We expect air travel demand to remain depressed until a vaccine or therapeutics are available to combat the infection and spread of COVID-19," says CEO Gary Kelly.

Shares of Southwest are up 0.22% in premarket trading to $33.37.

