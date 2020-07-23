Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +1.5% pre-market after reporting a slightly larger than expected Q2 loss, but its 24% Y/Y decline in revenues topped analyst estimates.

Dow says it plans to cut its workforce by 6% as part of a restructuring program targeting more than $300M in annual EBITDA benefit by the end of 2021.

The company says it is raising its target for operating expense reductions to $500M from $350M previously.

Q2 sales in all three of Dow's major business segments fell from a year ago but beat expectations: Packaging & Specialty Plastics net sales fell 23% to $4B, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure fell 28% to $2.4B, and Performance Materials & Coatings fell 21% to $1.9B.

Dow delivered a $639M increase in cash flow from operations vs. the year-ago period, driven by working capital improvement and a $461M ethylene capacity reservation payment from Olin.