Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, REACH3, evaluating Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in patients with moderate or severe steroid-refractory or steroid dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating superior overall response rate compared to best available therapy. Both key secondary endpoints were also met.

Another Phase 3, REACH2, conducted by licensee Novartis (NYSE:NVS), was also successful.

The company plans to submit the data to the FDA.

The agency approved Jakafi in May 2019 for patients at least 12 years old with steroid-refractory acute GvHD based on the results from the Phase 2 REACH1 study.