Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q2 core loss per share of 20 cents matches the average analyst and swings from core EPS of $2.02 in the year-ago quarter due to higher catastrophe losses, lower net investment income and lower net favorable prior-year reserve development.

The negative impacts were partly offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain.

Net impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions on underwriting results in the quarter was modest, the company said.

Net realized investment gains in the current quarter were $13M pretax ($10M after-tax), compared with net realized investment gains of $25M pretax ($20M after-tax) in the prior year quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $7.40B beats the consensus estimate of $7.14B and fell 6% Y/Y.

Q2 combined ratio of 103.7% vs. 98.4% in the year-ago quarter; underlying combined ratio of 91.4% improved from 94.9% a year earlier.

Book value per share of $106.42 at June 30, 2020 increased from $101.55 at Dec. 31, 2019; adjusted book value per share of $92.01 at the end of Q2 fell from $92.76 at the end of 2019.

"Excluding the auto premium refunds, we grew net written premiums by 2%," said Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer.

Total net written premiums of $7.35B slipped 1% Y/Y.

In connection with the emergence of PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric from bankruptcy, Travelers expects to recognize in Q3 2020 favorable prior-year reserve development of ~$400M pretax and net of expenses and reinsurance, related to the 2017 and 2018 California wildfires.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: The Travelers Companies EPS in-line, misses on earned premium (July 23)