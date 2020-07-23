MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) reports same-store sales growth of ~37% driven by unit growth and EPS +88% in FQ3.

Gross margin rate declined 70 bps to 24.8%; Operating margin rate expanded 230 bps to 9.8%.

Inventories, net fell 28% Y/Y to $314.1M.

At June 30, 2020, the company’s liquidity exceeded $180M consisting of cash and cash equivalents along with availability under its credit facility.

The company is not providing FY2020 guidance due to uncertainties related to COVID-19.

MarineMax stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Shares up 8% premarket.

Previously: MarineMax EPS beats by $0.85, beats on revenue (July 23)