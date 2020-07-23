Helix Energy (NYSE:HLX) jumps 20.4% in PM, as Piper Sandler upgrades the company from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $6.00 (from $3.50).

SA Author and Quant rating for the stock is bearish, while Wall Street analyst rating suggests bullish.

The company's Q2 earnings came above expectations, and it said that the results improved despite the challenges due to the pandemic, with resumption of our long-term contract on the Q5000, the seasonal pick-up in the North Sea and the continued expansion of Robotics business into renewable energy operations.

Revenues was down slightly to $199.1M from $201.8 last year, and higher than $181M in prior quarter.

Operating cash flow increased to $23.3M compared to $(17.2)M in Q1 2020 and $66.8M in last year quarter.

Free cash flow was $18.6M compared to $(29.6)M in Q1 2020.