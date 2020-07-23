The coronavirus struck AT&T's (NYSE:T) first report under new CEO John Stankey, driving a Q2 earnings beat but in-line revenue. AT&T shares are up 1% pre-market.

WarnerMedia revenue fell 23% to $6.8B as the pandemic shuttered film production and movie theaters. Stankey formerly served as COO of the entertainment division.

Group revenue was down 9% Y/Y to $41B, just below the $41.1B consensus.

HBO Max has around 36M customers (including legacy HBO subscribers), picking up 3M in the quarter.

Postpaid mobile phone subscribers dropped 151K. Analysts expected AT&T to add 7K.

Capex totaled $4.5B, including purchasing an additional $1B in new spectrum for 5G.

Cash from operations was $12.1B with FCF of $7.6B. Total dividend payout ratio was 49%.

