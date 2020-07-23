Sasol (NYSE:SSL) warns of a further delay at its giant Lake Charles Chemical Project in Louisiana following a fire that damaged the site's low-density polyethylene unit in January.

"The unit is expected to achieve beneficial operation before the end of October," rather than "before September" as previously planned, the company says. "Challenges were experienced in the completion of the restoration process, resulting in a slight delay."

Sasol says project expenditure, which has increased sharply from earlier estimates, is currently $12.7B.

The company also provides a YTD sales and production update: Saleable production from its mining business was flat Y/Y at 36.1M metric tons, sales of liquid fuels and natural gas fell 12% and 8% respectively following lower demand because of lockdown restrictions, and total sales volumes at its performance chemicals business rose 8% compared to the year-ago period.

Sasol reportedly expects binding bids within weeks for its stake in the Rompco natural gas pipeline running from Mozambique to South Africa, as it accelerates asset sales to pay off debt.