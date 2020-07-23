"We’ve been approached by some people that have presented us some opportunities," says Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, speaking at a Reuters event. "We’re looking at everything. So I probably shouldn’t speculate too much on it."

Airbnb (AIRB) had been prepping a sizable IPO when the pandemic hit, causing the company's business to temporarily collapse. Chesky: "We had to put it on the shelf a little bit because we had a bit of fire-fighting to do. We’ve now kind of dusted that off. And we’re back to working and being prepared."

The company in April raised money at an $18B valuation, well below the $31B valuation in a 2017 fundraising round.

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) - otherwise known as blank-check companies - are all the rage of late, allowing firms to go public without having to go through the pesky IPO process. Just yesterday, a Bill Ackman-led SPAC (PSTHU) raised a whopping $4B, dwarfing the next-largest SPAC by about 3x.