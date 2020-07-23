AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) jumps 16% premarket after entering into an exclusive licensing agreement with Norgine B.V., the European specialist pharmaceutical company to develop and commercialize ciraparantag in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Under the terms of agreement, AMAG will receive $30M of upfront consideration and up to $260M in milestone payments together with double-digit royalties.

Norgine will be responsible for the regulatory filings and any subsequent clinical trials required for approval and will hold all marketing authorizations in the licensed territories.

Ciraparantag is a novel small, water-soluble molecule being investigated for reversal of anticoagulation induced by direct oral anticoagulants or low molecular weight heparin.