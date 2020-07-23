UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is up 7.7% pre-market, after reporting Q2 net earnings of increase of 26.4% Y/Y to $69.69M.

Net sales was $1.24B a slight increase of 0.2% Y/Y; higher lumber prices contributed 3% in net sales, offset by a 3% decrease in units sold.

Sales by segments: UFP Retail $609.2M (+26% Y/Y); UFP Industrial $224.4M (-23% Y/Y); and UFP Construction $359.2M (-13% Y/Y); Company says the increase in home improvement activity resulting from stay-at-home orders benefited the retail segment.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 144 bps to 16.5%; and operating margin improved by 145 bps to 7.4%.

EBITDA reported was $110.4M (+21.6% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 157 bps to 8.9%.

Net cash from operating activities was $147.21M, compared to $70.95M a year ago.

