Wall Street firms are largely positive on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after the company's Q2 profit and confident outlook for the balance of the year and beyond. While a few analysts are chirping about the quality of the EPS beat (regulatory credits), no major downgrades have arrived in.

Wedbush: "While delivery numbers were known and way better than Street expectations given the current economic back drop, investors continue to be laser focused on the profitability picture of TSLA. To this point GAAP gross margin was strong at 21.0% again beating the Street's expectation of 19.1% (with impressive automotive gross margins of 25.4% vs. the expectation of 24.1%); Adj. EBITDA of $1.2 billion/margin of 20.0% compared to the year ago number of $572 million/margin of 9.0% speaks to a business model which continues to have significantly lower costs and more production efficiency even in the face of challenging circumstances globally given COVID-19."

Bank of America: "While TSLA’s 2Q:20 results came in better than most expectations, we believe this is more than reflected in the ~300% run-up in TSLA stock YTD. In fact, we view the upward spiral of TSLA stock as more driven by the stock itself rather than fundamentals, as the higher the stock goes, the cheaper funding gets to support outsized growth, which is then rewarded by investors in the form of a higher stock price. In our view, the current ~$1,600+ stock price is detached from current fundamentals, and rather reflects a view that TSLA could access effectively no-cost (equity) capital to fund future growth. In our view it is this self-fulfilling framework that appears to explain the extreme moves in TSLA stock, both to the upside (Mar-July 2020) and even to the downside (JanJune 2019). As valuation appears overcharged, we reiterate our Underperform rating."

Credit Suisse: "While we’d argue a heavy dose of reg credits reduces the quality of the beat vs. the headline, it was nevertheless a solid result. More importantly, the growth narrative remains intact – crucial, given the market is leaning heavily on growth and momentum. And while the valuation remains elevated, and any sort of a materially negative datapoint could lead to a correction, we ultimately believe there are enough positive catalysts ahead to maintain longer term interest in the stock (S&P add, Battery Day, capacity expansion)."

The Wall Street scorecard on Tesla shows 7 Buy-equivalent ratings, 15 Neutral-equivalents ratings and 11 Sell-equivalent ratings.