Atlas Corp.'s (NYSE:ATCO) Seaspan subsidiary agrees to purchase two 13,000 TEU containerships on long-term charter from an unnamed seller for $146M.

The company expects to take delivery of the vessels in Q3, and believes the transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings and increase long-term contracted revenue by more than $150M.

Following the acquisition, Seaspan's global fleet will consist of 125 vessels and ~1.05M TEU, with total contracted revenue of $4.5B and a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately four years.

In a recent upgrade of the stock, BMO Capital called Atlas "an undiscovered stock in an underfollowed industry in North America, offering a 7.9% dividend yield and significant capital appreciation potential."