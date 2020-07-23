BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) announces encouraging results from a preclinical study assessing NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells) in a mouse model of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS).

Intratracheal administration of NurOwn-derived exosomes showed statistically significant improvements in multiple lung parameters. MSC-NTF cell-derived exosomes also demonstrated a superior effect compared to exosomes derived from naïve mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) from the same donor.

The company regards the results as the first milestone in developing NurOwn for the treatment of severe COVID-19 infection.

It plans to submit the data for publication.