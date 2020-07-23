PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) gains 5% in premarket trading after Q2 Adj. EPS of $1.15 beats consensus $0.84, 86 cents, increased from 86 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adj. EPS excludes $61M of pre-tax benefit from an insurance reserve adjustment, partially offset by $10M of pre-tax severance charges from staffing actions.

Q2 home sales revenue increased 3% to $2.5B, with a 6% rise in the number of homes closed to 5,937 partly offset by a 3% decrease in average selling price to $416K.

Q2 total revenue of $2.59B beats the consensus by $60M; increased from $2.43B a year earlier.

Q2 net new orders decreased 4% to 6,522 homes; value of new orders was $2.7B.

Quarter-end backlog increased 12% Y/Y to 13,214 homes with related backlog value up 13% to $5.8B.

Ended the quarter with $1.7B of cash, after repaying $700M drawn on its revolving bank facility.

“Given the strength of second quarter sales, we are encouraged about the back half of 2020 and plan to provide guidance for the remainder of the year as part of our second quarter earnings call,” said Ryan Marshall, President and CEO.

