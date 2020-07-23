Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is rolling out its Comfy mobile phone app to hundreds of its offices around the world to help staff safely return to the office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100,000 staff in 30 countries will get access to the app, which gives data on occupancy levels and updates on the local COVID-19 situation so they can comply with physical distancing regulations.

