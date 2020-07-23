Watsco (NYSE:WSO) reports sales fell 6% on a same-store basis in Q2.

The company saw 4% decrease in HVAC equipment and 9% decline in other HVAC products.

The current run-rate for e-commerce sales expanded to 33% versus 29% at December 31, 2019.

Customer use of company’s innovative mobile apps expanded with average weekly users growing 34% Y/Y to over 22,000.

Gross margin rate slide 30 bps to 23.6%; Operating margin rate down 30 bps to 9.5%.

Operating cash flow of $219M vs. $16M year ago.

At June 30, 2020, the company had $80M in cash, $33M in borrowings drawn from its $560M credit facility and $1.7B of shareholders’ equity.

