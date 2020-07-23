Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) jumps 2.6% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of 13 cents almost doubles the consensus estimate of 7 cents.

Compares with 3 cents in Q1 and 33 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $327M compares with $441M in Q1 and $59M in Q2 2019.

Q2 fully taxable equivalent net interest income of $797M, down 3% Y/Y and relatively unchanged from Q1 2020; net interest margin narrowed by 37 basis points Y/Y to 2.94%.

Q2 efficiency ratio of 55.9%, down from 57.6% a year earlier.

Average loans and leases increased $5.3B, or 7% Y/Y.

Average core deposits increased $10.2B, or 13% Y/Y.

Net charge-offs came to 0.54% of average loans and leases, up from 0.25% a year earlier.

Sees Q3 revenue up 2% from Q2 2020; NIM is expected to increase 7-10 bps on an linked-quarter basis.

Expects average loans and leases to remain relatively unchanged on a linked-quarter basis and average total deposits down ~1%.

Expects Q3 net charge-offs to be near 65 bps, impacted by the oil & gas portfolio and broader economic considerations.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

