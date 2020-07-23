In partnership with Boston's Mass General Hospital, Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) initiates a non-IND clinical study evaluating Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB109 on top of supportive self-care (SSC) in ~50 outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Participants will either receive SSC or SSC plus KB109 for two weeks followed by a three-week observation period. They will be evaluated for safety, physiologic effects and gut microbiota structure and function.

Earlier, the company launched a multicenter study assessing KB109 in ~350 outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.