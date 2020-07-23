STMicroelectronics' (NYSE:STM) Q2 report beat top and bottom line estimates but net revenue was down 7% sequentially due to the expected weakness in Auto, Analog, and Imaging.

The Q2 weaknesses were partially offset by growth in Microcontrollers, Digital, and Power Discrete.

Revenue breakdown: Auto and Discrete, $727M (-18% Y/Y); Analog, MEMS, and Sensors, $624M (-10%); Microcontrollers and Digital ICs, $733M (+24%).

Q2 Gross margin was 35% and operating margin was 5%.

STM's Q3 business outlook at the midpoint includes $2.45B (consensus: $2.31B) in net revenue and 36% gross margin.

For FY20, STM sees $9.25-9.65B in sales (up from $8.8-9.5B) and capex of about $1.2B.

