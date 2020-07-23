SM Energy (NYSE:SM) says President and CEO Jay Ottoson plans to retire before the end of 2020 while remaining a board member until the next annual meeting in May 2021.

The company appoints Herbert Vogel as its new President and plans to add CEO to his title upon Ottoson's departure.

Vogel joined SM in 2012 and became Executive VP and COO in June 2019; he has 36 years of experience in the oil and gas business, including time at ARCO and BP.

Ottoson joined the company in 2006 as Executive VP and COO, was appointed as President in 2012 and CEO in 2015.