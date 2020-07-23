Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales increased 4.0% in Q2 to smash the consensus mark of +0.6%. Organic sales were up 14% in the consumer tissue category to pace the solid quarter.

The company saw adjusted gross margin of 39.8% vs. 38.0% consensus and operating margin of 21.9% vs. 19.3% consensus.

Cash provided by operations was an all-time record $1.579B compared to $609M a year ago.

Looking ahead, KMB sees revenue growth of 1% to 2% for the full year vs. +0.9% consensus and EPS of $7.40 to $7.60 vs. $7.55 consensus. "Our underlying business momentum is good, our market share positions are healthy overall and we are delivering excellent financial results," notes Kimberly-Clark CEO Mike Hsu.

Shares of KMB are up 2.75% in premarket action to $148.25.

