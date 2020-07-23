IBIO, TNXP among premarket gainers

Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) +63%.
Entera Bio ENTX +54% on doc preference for oral parathyroid product.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) +71% on regulatory guidance and updated clinical development plan for Etripamil in PSVT.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +46% as FDA lifts all clinical holds on Seladelpar.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) +16%.
Centogene CNTG +25% as at-home COVID-19 test kit now available online in Germany.
Helix Energy Solutions HLX +20% on earnings beat and analyst upgrade.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) +33%.
Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +19%.
Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) +8%.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) +13%.
Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEMKT:XTNT) +13%.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +13%.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals AMAG +11%. on licensing deal for ciraparantag.
Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) +12%.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) +11%. on successful completion of phase 1b trial evaluating AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer.
Genocea Biosciences GNCA +15% after Q2 results.
Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO +9% after Tesla results.
Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) +8% as ONE platform selected by Walmart.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) +8% on publication of preclinical data supporting Rigosertib’s mechanism of action as a targeted anticancer therapy.
Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) +8%.
Ring Energy REI +8% after July production boost.
AutoNation AN +8% after Q2 results.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +8%.
iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +7%.