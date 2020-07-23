IBIO, TNXP among premarket gainers

Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) +63% .

Entera Bio ENTX +54% on doc preference for oral parathyroid product.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) +71% on regulatory guidance and updated clinical development plan for Etripamil in PSVT.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +46% as FDA lifts all clinical holds on Seladelpar.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) +16% .

Centogene CNTG +25% as at-home COVID-19 test kit now available online in Germany.

Helix Energy Solutions HLX +20% on earnings beat and analyst upgrade.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) +33% .

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) +19% .

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) +8% .

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) +13% .

Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEMKT:XTNT) +13% .

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +13% .

AMAG Pharmaceuticals AMAG +11% . on licensing deal for ciraparantag.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) +12% .

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) +11% . on successful completion of phase 1b trial evaluating AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer.

Genocea Biosciences GNCA +15% after Q2 results.

Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO +9% after Tesla results.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) +8% as ONE platform selected by Walmart.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) +8% on publication of preclinical data supporting Rigosertib’s mechanism of action as a targeted anticancer therapy.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) +8% .

Ring Energy REI +8% after July production boost.

AutoNation AN +8% after Q2 results.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +8% .