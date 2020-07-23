Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Q2 results:

Revenues: $0.9M.

Net loss: ($11.3M) (-73.8%); loss/share: ($0.39) (+7.1%); Quick Assets: $22.1M (-44.9%).

GNCA presented long-term follow-up data from Part A of the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of GEN-009 at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program that evaluates eight participants.

Seven out of eight patients treated on Part A of the study are without disease progression at one-year median follow-up.

ATLAS-identified neoantigens generate broad, sustained T cell responses starting after only 4 weeks and lasting for up to 1 year after the last vaccination.

Genocea will present a clinical update on GEN-009 on July 30, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The company has filed an IND application to initiate a Phase 1/2a study of GEN-011 evaluating patient safety, T cell proliferation and persistence, and clinical activity. The trial expects to enroll up to 24 patients.

Shares are up 16% premarket.

Previously: Genocea Biosciences provides clinical update for GEN-009 and GEN-011 (July 20)