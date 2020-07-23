The FDA signs off Milestone Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MIST) plan to modify the ongoing NODE-301B study of etripamil, renamed as RAPID study, and include time to conversion over the first 30 minutes after drug administration, as the primary endpoint.

The action eliminates the need to start a new Phase 3 study.

The modified design will administer an additional dose of etripamil 10 minutes after the first dose if the patients still experience signs and symptoms of a supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) episode, abnormally fast heartbeat.

The study will include 170 patients who are already enrolled, and will be completed after 180 confirmed SVT events are reached.

The Company expects to reopen enrollment in the RAPID study later this year, with data anticipated in late 2021/early 2022.

Etripamil, under development as a nasal spray, is a short-acting calcium channel blocker for patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

The Company has also announced the private placement of $25M with RTW Investments that along with existing cash, is expected to sufficient to fund its planned operations into Q2 of 2022.

It will sell pre-funded warrants at $3.7465/warrant to purchase ~6.7M shares. Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable at $0.01/share.