MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) team up to accelerate innovation in the global investment industry, initially focusing on migrating MSCI's existing products, data, and services onto Azure as its preferred cloud platform in stages.

By modernizing MSCI’s data and analytics services and infrastructure, the companies will be able to deliver new capabilities that will help investors more swiftly and efficiently manage data and understand the drivers of risk and performance.

In addition, MSCI and Microsoft will explore working together on climate risk and ESG solutions, leveraging Microsoft’s Azure and Power Platform and MSCI’s ESG and climate solutions capabilities.

