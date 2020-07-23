Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) +4.7% PM, has announced a research collaboration and license agreement with University of Connecticut School of Medicine (UConn) for the development of a next-gen short hairpin RNA (shRNA) based therapeutic for Angelman syndrome.

An shRNA-based therapeutic may reduce the expression of UBE3A-antisense (underlying cause of Angelman syndrome), potentially restoring the function of UBE3A, which plays a critical role in nerve cell communication.