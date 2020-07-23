Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -0.8% pre-market after posting a surprise Q2 profit, helped by a 22% reduction in total costs and expenses.

Q2 copper production fell 1.2% to 767M lbs., while gold production rose 19% to 191K oz.

Q2 average realized prices were $2.55/lb. for copper, $1,749/oz. for gold and $10.53/lb. for molybdenum; average unit net cash costs for copper were $1.47/lb.

Freeport says Q2 copper sales fell 5.9% Y/Y to 759M lbs. and gold sales slipped 2.6% to 184K oz., but they exceeded April guidance by 8%-10%.

The company cuts full-year consolidated sales volume guidance for copper to 3.15B lbs. from 3.5B lbs. previously, while forecasting gold sales volume of 800K oz. and molybdenum sales of 77M lbs.

Freeport sees FY 2020 unit net cash costs averaging $1.53/lb. of copper vs. prior guidance of $1.55/lb. and less than $1.20/lb. for 2021.

The company reaffirms full-year capital spending of $2B, including $1.3B for major projects primarily associated with underground development activities for the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and completion of the Lone Star copper leach project in Arizona.